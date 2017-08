Sept 12 (Reuters) - Prim SA :

* Buys pharmacy, orthopedics and podiatry branches from Laboratorios Milo for 1.24 million euros ($1.39 million) and variable price depending on results of the branches in 2016-2020 Source text for Eikon:

