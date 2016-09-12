BRIEF-Aptose submits formal response to clinical hold for APTO-253

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc

* During a phase 1b clinical trial with APTO-253, a clinical site experienced stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion

* Submitted formal response to U.S. FDA regarding previously announced clinical hold of aptose's phase 1b clinical trial of APTO-253

* Says stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion caused by back pressure as a result of clogging of in-line filter

* Says co provided responses to all of questions cited in clinical hold letter issued by FDA

* Based issue with molecule

* Says now working with a drug product that does not cause filter clogging or pump stoppage

* Now working with drug product that does not cause filter clogging or pump stoppage during mock infusion studies