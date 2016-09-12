BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial names Karl Roessner as CEO

Sept 12 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp :
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces leadership transition with close of OptionsHouse transaction
* Says appointment of Rodger A. Lawson (previously serving as chairman of board) as executive chairman
* Says appointment of Karl A. Roessner (previously serving as general counsel) as chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Michael Curcio as chief brokerage officer
* Says Kevin Kabat has been appointed lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: