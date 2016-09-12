FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial names Karl Roessner as CEO
September 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial names Karl Roessner as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp :

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces leadership transition with close of OptionsHouse transaction

* Says appointment of Rodger A. Lawson (previously serving as chairman of board) as executive chairman

* Says appointment of Karl A. Roessner (previously serving as general counsel) as chief executive officer

* Says appointment of Michael Curcio as chief brokerage officer

* Says Kevin Kabat has been appointed lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
