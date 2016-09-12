BRIEF-Cohen & Steers, Inc reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Dupont Fabros
* Cohen & Steers, Inc reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Dupont Fabros Technology as of August 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2clTuR1
Sept 12 Oasis Management Company Ltd.
* Reports 13.4 pct stake in Stratus Properties Inc as of September 1, 2016 - SEC filing
* Acquired the shares because it believed the shares were "undervalued"
* Intends to have discussions with Stratus Properties Management Source: (bit.ly/2c3NgCp)
Sept 12 Horizon Pharma Plc said it would buy Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp for nearly $800 million to bolster its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases and reduce its dependence on the primary care market.
* Announces Firestone Diamonds Ltd sale of shares and claims agreement for acquisition of BK11 diamond mine did not close by Sep 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: