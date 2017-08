Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aurskog Sparebank :

* Chairman Jan H Skøld sold on Spet. 12 a total of 15,000 equity certificates in Aurskog Sparebank at price of 194 Norwegian crowns ($23.52) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2493 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)