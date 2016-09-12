BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd :

* Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom

* Agreed to allow Golan Telecom to conduct negotiations with two third parties for possible purchase of Golan Telecom's share capital

* Company is conducting negotiations with the third parties for a future collaboration

* Filed petition against Ministry of Communication's decision not to approve SPA, Golan Telecom has also filed a similar petition