BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd :
* Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom
* Agreed to allow Golan Telecom to conduct negotiations with two third parties for possible purchase of Golan Telecom's share capital
* Company is conducting negotiations with the third parties for a future collaboration
* Filed petition against Ministry of Communication's decision not to approve SPA, Golan Telecom has also filed a similar petition