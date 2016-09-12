FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd :

* Cellcom Israel announces developments re purchase of Golan Telecom

* Agreed to allow Golan Telecom to conduct negotiations with two third parties for possible purchase of Golan Telecom's share capital

* Company is conducting negotiations with the third parties for a future collaboration

* Filed petition against Ministry of Communication's decision not to approve SPA, Golan Telecom has also filed a similar petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

