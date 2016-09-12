BRIEF-Agrium says new co will have low-cost capacity of about 22 mln tonnes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc, Potash Corp :
* Based on the Aug 29, market caps of both Potash and Agrium, combined co will have $26 billion market cap - conf call
* New co will have combined low-cost capacity of about 22 million tonnes - conf call
* Combined co will have a diverse phosphate product portfolio, and will be largest input and retailer in world, with more than 1400 locations
* Majority of $500 million of annual operating savings from deal are unrelated to headcount
* The $500 million of annual synergies will take about two years to get, driven by having the combination of 2 companies
* After deal close will almost be singularly focused on integration, delivering synergies that don't require international effort or exposure or investment
* After deal close will stay focused in our backyard in North America
* "We don't expect any concerns when it comes to shared wallet with the farmer" - conf call
* In terms of potash, highly confident that there will be absolutely no problem - conf call
* Have every bit of confidence we can see this transaction go through as is without divestitures
* Independent of market conditions will be able to achieve 20 percent improvement in market caps by execution