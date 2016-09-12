FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Agrium says new co will have low-cost capacity of about 22 mln tonnes
September 12, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agrium says new co will have low-cost capacity of about 22 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc, Potash Corp :

* Based on the Aug 29, market caps of both Potash and Agrium, combined co will have $26 billion market cap - conf call

* New co will have combined low-cost capacity of about 22 million tonnes - conf call

* Combined co will have a diverse phosphate product portfolio, and will be largest input and retailer in world, with more than 1400 locations

* Majority of $500 million of annual operating savings from deal are unrelated to headcount

* The $500 million of annual synergies will take about two years to get, driven by having the combination of 2 companies

* After deal close will almost be singularly focused on integration, delivering synergies that don't require international effort or exposure or investment

* After deal close will stay focused in our backyard in North America

* "We don't expect any concerns when it comes to shared wallet with the farmer" - conf call

* In terms of potash, highly confident that there will be absolutely no problem - conf call

* Have every bit of confidence we can see this transaction go through as is without divestitures

* Independent of market conditions will be able to achieve 20 percent improvement in market caps by execution Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
