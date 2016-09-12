FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how united states calculates anti-subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how united states calculates anti-subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how United States calculates anti subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"

* "following this decision, all U.S. trade measures currently in place against washers imported by Samsung and LG remain in full effect"

* Current trade case, filed in 2015 against washers produced by Samsung and LG in China, does not allege subsidies or require use of challenged methodology

* If U.S. decides to make technical modifications to original determinations covering washers from Korea, expect this would not happen until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.