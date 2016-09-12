BRIEF-Cohen & Steers, Inc reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Dupont Fabros
* Cohen & Steers, Inc reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Dupont Fabros Technology as of August 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2clTuR1 Further company coverage:
Sept 12 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron Mountain Incorporated announces canadian debt offering
* Iron Mountain -offering by way of private placement of C$250 million in aggregate principal amount of CAD senior notes due 2023
* Iron Mountain -proceeds from offering of notes are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under company's revolving credit facility Source text :
* Cohen & Steers, Inc reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Dupont Fabros Technology as of August 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2clTuR1 Further company coverage:
Sept 12 Horizon Pharma Plc said it would buy Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp for nearly $800 million to bolster its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases and reduce its dependence on the primary care market.
* Announces Firestone Diamonds Ltd sale of shares and claims agreement for acquisition of BK11 diamond mine did not close by Sep 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: