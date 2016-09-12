FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Putprop says FY HEPS down to 69.4 cents vs 85.1 cents yr ago
September 12, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Putprop says FY HEPS down to 69.4 cents vs 85.1 cents yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Putprop ltd :

* Summarised Consolidated Results For The Year Ended June 30 2016 And Dividend Declaration

* FY gross property revenue up 17.6 pct to 64.7 mln rand

* Divided distribution of 17 cents per share, 29th consecutive year of a dividend pay-out to shareholders

* FY net asset value of 1146 cents per share

* FY headline earnings down to 69.4 cents per share (2015: 85.1 cents per share)

* Final dividend of 7 cents per share payable after June 30 2016 (June 30 2015: 15 cents)

* Says continuing to experience demand from new tenant sign-ups and leases for renewal for short term leases of 12 -24 months, down from 36 to 60 months achieved in previous periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

