Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gazprombank AO :

* Sets placement date for 10 billion roubles ($154.70 million) BO-11 series bonds on Sept. 22

* Book building date is September 19

* Coupon benchmark rate is 9.50-9.70 pct, yield benchmark rate is 9.73-9.94 pct Source texts for Eikon: bit.ly/2cDpRuo, Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)