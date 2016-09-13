BRIEF-Moody's rated Chinese banks show continued negative performance trend in 1H 2016

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Rated Chinese banks show continued negative performance trend in 1H 2016

* Moody's on Chinese banks - During 1H 2016, China's manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors continued to account for the bulk of new problem loans

* Moody's on Chinese banks - During 1H 2016, more banks stepped up growth in personal lending, leading in turn to greater exposure to the housing sector

* Moody's On Chinese Banks - Most banks reported weaker capital positions at end-June 2016 versus end-2015