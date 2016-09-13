FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's rated Chinese banks show continued negative performance trend in 1H 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's rated Chinese banks show continued negative performance trend in 1H 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Rated Chinese banks show continued negative performance trend in 1H 2016

* Moody's on Chinese banks - During 1H 2016, China's manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors continued to account for the bulk of new problem loans

* Moody's on Chinese banks - During 1H 2016, more banks stepped up growth in personal lending, leading in turn to greater exposure to the housing sector

* Moody's On Chinese Banks - Most banks reported weaker capital positions at end-June 2016 versus end-2015 Source : (bit.ly/2cS6MIk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.