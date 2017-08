Sept 13 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* H1 revenues rose to 453 million Swiss francs ($466.15 million) (H1 2015: 287 million francs)

* H1 EBITDA increased in line with revenues to 272 million francs (H1 2015: 166 million francs)

* H1 IFRS net profit increased to 254 million francs (H1 2015: 214 million francs), up 19 percent