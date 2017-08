Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :

* H1 consolidated profit of 60.2 million Swiss francs ($61.97 million)

* H1 increase in booked non-life premiums by 5.8 percent to 669.1 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)