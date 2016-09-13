FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clover Industries says FY HEPS up 8.9 pct to 188.9 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :

* Summarised audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* FY 8.9 pct HEPS increased to 188.9 cents

* FY 10.9 pct operating profit increased to 564.5 mln rand

* FY revenue increased to 9.8 bln rand up 6 pct

* FY 1.8 pct profit for year increased to 351.9 mln rand

* Total dividend per share for year increased to 65.15 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
