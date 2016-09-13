BRIEF-Data Respons: financial information regarding acquisition of MicroDoc

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :
* Gives financial information regarding acquisition of MicroDoc Computersysteme GmbH (MicroDoc) in Germany
* Says consideration for the shares has two parts
* Will fund cash consideration by a 5 year bank loan of 10.5 million euros ($11.8 million) in September 2016
* Second part of consideration consists of variable earn-out payments, in addition to fixed cash consideration
* Yearly earnout payments will be due for payment in Q2 year after respective earnout year
Source text for Eikon: ;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)