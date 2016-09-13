FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chr. Hansen to buy LGG from Valio for EUR 73 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chr. Hansen to buy LGG from Valio for EUR 73 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S :

* Has signed agreement with Valio OY to acquire LGG, for a cash consideration of 73 million euros ($82 million)

* In 2015, acquired business generated revenue of around 9 million euros, including royalty payments from Chr. Hansen Holding

* As part of agreement Chr. Hansen will take over a number of specialty strains already in production and a bacterial collection of around 3,200 strains

* In addition, Chr. Hansen and Valio will enter into strategic research and development collaboration to extract further value within dairy

* Acquisition will be funded by Chr. Hansen's own cash and existing credit facilities

* Acquisition will contribute positively to Chr. Hansen's EBIT b.s.i. in 2016/17, while not changing its long-term financial ambitions, as stated in announcement of April 12, 2016

* Closing is expected during fall of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.