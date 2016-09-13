BRIEF-Chr. Hansen to buy LGG from Valio for EUR 73 million

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S :

* Has signed agreement with Valio OY to acquire LGG, for a cash consideration of 73 million euros ($82 million)

* In 2015, acquired business generated revenue of around 9 million euros, including royalty payments from Chr. Hansen Holding

* As part of agreement Chr. Hansen will take over a number of specialty strains already in production and a bacterial collection of around 3,200 strains

* In addition, Chr. Hansen and Valio will enter into strategic research and development collaboration to extract further value within dairy

* Acquisition will be funded by Chr. Hansen's own cash and existing credit facilities

* Acquisition will contribute positively to Chr. Hansen's EBIT b.s.i. in 2016/17, while not changing its long-term financial ambitions, as stated in announcement of April 12, 2016

* Closing is expected during fall of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)