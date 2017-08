Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Eurocastle announces sale of Belfry and Truss retail portfolios

* Belfry and Truss sale is expected to generate approximately 2.3 million euros ($2.58 million) of net proceeds to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)