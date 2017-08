Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fastator AB (publ) :

* Issues 3-year bond loan of 250 million Swedish crowns ($29.5 million)

* Bond will have a floating rate of Stibor 3m + 8.50 percent per year which is paid quarterly

* Bond has maturity of 3 years and expires on Sept. 20, 2019

