Sept 13 (Reuters) - Waystream Holding AB (publ) :

* Says together with partner Conscia A/S gets new order from Danish Energi Fyn Bredbånd

* Order value is about 1 million Swedish crowns ($117,814.77) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4879 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)