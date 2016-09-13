BRIEF-Resurs Holding unit gets penalty of SEK 35 mln from Finansinspektionen

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB (publ) :

* Resource Holding's subsidiary Resurs Bank has received reprimand and penalty of 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.12 million) from Finansinspektionen (Financial Supervisory Authority)

* The reason for Finansinspektionen's decision is that Resurs Bank had in the periods betweenNovember 2012 to September 2015 calculated and reported capital adequacy on different level in the former group than what was provided according to the applicable rules and that, as a result of the former group structure, core Tier I capital and the total capital ratio during such periods did not meet the relevant capital requirements

Source text: bit.ly/2cshxi6

