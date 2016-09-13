FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA gaming sector outlook stable into 2017 on low-but-steady earnings growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA gaming sector outlook stable into 2017 on low-but-steady earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA gaming:

* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming industry through 2017

* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming industry through 2017

* Outlook on the sector will be stable for the next 12-18 months

* Projects annual ebitda growth below 2 pct for next 12 to 18 months

* Expects market consolidation will continue as players seek scale and diversification to offset increasing compliance costs

* Exposure to argentina will likely pressure revenues and profits at Cirsa Gaming, Codere S.A. And Intralot S.A. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.