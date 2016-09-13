Sept 13 Moody's on EMEA gaming:
* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will
support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming
industry through 2017
* Outlook on the sector will be stable for the next 12-18
months
* Projects annual ebitda growth below 2 pct for next 12 to
18 months
* Expects market consolidation will continue as players seek
scale and diversification to offset increasing compliance costs
* Exposure to argentina will likely pressure revenues and
profits at Cirsa Gaming, Codere S.A. And Intralot S.A.
