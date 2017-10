Sept 13 (Reuters) - Victoria Properties A/S :

* Euroinvestor.com A/S has made conditional voluntary takeover offer to all shareholders

* Offer will run from Sept. 13, 2016 and ends Oct. 12, 2016

* Euroinvestor offers to pay 0.43 Danish crown in cash for each share of Victoria Properties of nominal of 10 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)