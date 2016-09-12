BRIEF-Moody's Paraguay's banking system outlook lowered to Negative as problem loans rise

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's On Paraguay's Banking System
* Moody's: Paraguay's banking system outlook lowered to Negative as problem loans rise
* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- "loan loss reserve coverage is also relatively weak in the Paraguayan system, leaving banks poorly prepared."
* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- "delinquencies on consumer and vehicle loans are also rising following years of high loan growth"
* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- Forecasts Paraguay's economy will grow by 3.2 percent this year Source text: