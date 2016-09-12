FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's Paraguay's banking system outlook lowered to Negative as problem loans rise
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's Paraguay's banking system outlook lowered to Negative as problem loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's On Paraguay's Banking System

* Moody's: Paraguay's banking system outlook lowered to Negative as problem loans rise

* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- "loan loss reserve coverage is also relatively weak in the Paraguayan system, leaving banks poorly prepared."

* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- "delinquencies on consumer and vehicle loans are also rising following years of high loan growth"

* Moody's on Paraguay's banking system- Forecasts Paraguay's economy will grow by 3.2 percent this year Source text:

