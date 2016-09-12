BRIEF-Conwert to sell commercial properties for around 335 mln eur

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Conwert immobilien invest se (conwert) intends to sell a large part of its remaining commercial property portfolio to an international group of investors

* Sales price is likely to be around eur 335 mn, and thereby expected to be slightly above book value

* Property portfolio consists of 36 office and retail properties in austria and germany with total usable space of approximately 207,000 sqm

* Once negotiations are successfully concluded, conwert will thereby sell around 40% of non-core portfolio it currently holds

* Sale is subject to concluding due diligence and competition authority approval

* Signing of transaction is expected for end of september 2016 after successful conclusion of negotiations, with closing anticipated in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Vienna newsroom)