a year ago
BRIEF-Spire acquires Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas for $344 mln
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spire acquires Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas for $344 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spire Inc :

* Spire acquires Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Deal for $344 million

* Purchase consideration of $344 million included assumption of $67 million of debt

* Expect acquisition to be neutral to net economic earnings per share in 2017 and accretive in 2018

* Acquisition was funded primarily with proceeds of an equity offering in may 2016 and a $165 million private placement of unsecured senior notes

* Expect acquisition to support long-term annual earnings per share growth target of four percent to six percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

