a year ago
BRIEF-Anadarko to acquire deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Oil & Gas for $2 bln
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anadarko to acquire deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Oil & Gas for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces $2 billion property acquisition

* Definitive agreement to acquire Deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoran Oil & Gas for $2.0 billion

* Deal adds approximately 80,000 net barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, more than 80 percent of which is oil

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp says upon closing, transaction is expected to add approximately 80,000 boe per day to Anadarko's sales - volume guidance

* Deal immediately accretive

* Company is increasing estimated ultimate recovery of field to more than 400 million boe from previous 300-plus million boe

* Year capital guidance, not including acquisition, to a range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Anadarko will increase its working interest in lucius to approximately 49 percent from its previous 23.8-percent ownership

* Deal, development cost of acquired properties, excluding $300 million of materials inventory is about $13.50/boe for proved reserves to be bought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
