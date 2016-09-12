FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran to sell its deepwater gulf of mexico assets to Anadarko for $2 bln
September 12, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran to sell its deepwater gulf of mexico assets to Anadarko for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc :

* Freeport-Mcmoran announces agreement to sell its deepwater Gulf Of Mexico properties

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - deal for total cash consideration of $2.0 billion and up to $150 million in contingent payments

* FCX does not expect to record a material gain or loss on transaction

* Anadarko will assume future abandonment obligations associated with properties which had book value of about $0.5 billion at June 30, 2016

* preferred shareholders in FM o&g's consolidated unit, plains offshore operations,entitled to receive $582 million in connection with deal

* Says remaining net proceeds will be used for debt repayment

* McMoRan - starting consent solicitation for approval from holders of five series of FM O&G notes to align covenants to existing notes previously issued

* McMoRan - prior to completing deepwater gom deal, plan to merge FM O&G into FCX, or amend FM O&G notes to conform indentures to senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

