Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Load factor for august 2016 was 87.1 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to august 2015

* Traffic (revenue passenger miles) in august 2016 increased 18.3 percent versus august 2015

* August 2016 available seat miles 2.22 billion versus 1.90 billion in august 2015