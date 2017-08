Sept 12 (Reuters) - Regis Corp :

* On September 6 steven spiegel gave notice of intention to resign from his position as chief financial officer at end of september 2016

* Regis Corp Says Eric Bakken, Chief Administrative Officer And General Counsel, Will Become Interim Cfo Upon Spiegel's Departure -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2cRQzme) Further company coverage: