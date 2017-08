Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :

* Spectrum Brands announces intention to offer senior notes to refinance existing senior notes due 2020

* Wholly owned subsidiary intends to offer eur375 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Unit to use net proceeds from sale of notes to fund repurchase of $520.0 million of its 6.375% senior notes due 2020