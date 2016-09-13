European shares rise to end three-day losing streak
LONDON, Sept 13 European shares rose on Tuesday to end a three-day losing streak, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard buoyed equity markets.
Sept 13 Rubicon Technology Inc :
* Rubicon announces Malaysia facility closure
* Says plans to cease all production activities and shut down its Penang, Malaysia facility
* Production activities at Penang facility are expected to cease by November 30, shutdown of facility to be completed by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming industry through 2017
Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 to 30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.