Sept 13 (Reuters) - Attacq Limited

* Fy net asset value per share adjusted for deferred tax increased by 15.3% to r21.89

* Fy gross revenue 1.62 billion rand versus 1.31 billion rand year ago

* Fy total assets increased by 18.6% to r27.6 billion

* Fy earnings per share diluted 196.7 cents versus 142.0 cents

* Fy heps 12.0 cents versus 2.1 cents year ago