BRIEF-Esure says to demerge Gocompare.com

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc

* Proposed demerger of gocompare.com

* Conclusion of its strategic review and its intention to pursue a demerger of gocompare.com

* Proposed demerger is conditional on approval of esure shareholders

* Board intends to recommend that esure shareholders vote in favour of demerger, which is expected to occur in Q4 2016

* Appointment of Matthew Crummack as CEO of Gocompare.com

* Costs arising from demerger are anticipated to be ca. 19 mln stg.

* Prior to completion of demerger, intended that gocompare.com will draw down on new 75 mln stg debt facility, pay eSure cash dividend around 63 mln stg

* Following demerger, board does not intend to amend current esure dividend policy

* Fees associated with demerger will not impact group's 2016 final dividend, will be adjusted for in 2016 underlying profit after tax

* Directors of gocompare.com: Peter Wood, chairman; Angela Seymour-Jackson, deputy chairman, Matthew Crummack, CEO, Nick Wrighton, CFO