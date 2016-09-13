BRIEF-Esure says to demerge Gocompare.com

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc
* Proposed demerger of gocompare.com
* Conclusion of its strategic review and its intention to pursue a demerger of gocompare.com
* Proposed demerger is conditional on approval of esure shareholders
* Board intends to recommend that esure shareholders vote in favour of demerger, which is expected to occur in Q4 2016
* Appointment of Matthew Crummack as CEO of Gocompare.com
* Costs arising from demerger are anticipated to be ca. 19 mln stg.
* Prior to completion of demerger, intended that gocompare.com will draw down on new 75 mln stg debt facility, pay eSure cash dividend around 63 mln stg
* Following demerger, board does not intend to amend current esure dividend policy
* Fees associated with demerger will not impact group's 2016 final dividend, will be adjusted for in 2016 underlying profit after tax
* Directors of gocompare.com: Peter Wood, chairman; Angela Seymour-Jackson, deputy chairman, Matthew Crummack, CEO, Nick Wrighton, CFO