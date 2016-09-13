FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocado Q3 retail sales up 13.6 pct, highlights margin pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc

* Trading statement for the 12 weeks to 7 August 2016

* Gross sales (group) £314.0m versus £272.0m, up 15.4%

* Gross sales (retail) £286.4m versus £252.0m, up 13.6%

* An increase in average orders by nearly 19%, our best volume performance in more than five years

* As market remains very competitive, we are seeing sustained and continuing margin pressure

* There is nothing to suggest that this will change in short term

* Hope to continue to grow ahead of online grocery market, and substantially ahead of market overall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

