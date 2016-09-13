FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CYBG sees broadly stable net interest margin for year to Sept 30
September 13, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CYBG sees broadly stable net interest margin for year to Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc :

* Capital markets day

* Refreshed our strategic plan, taking into account revised expectations for UK economy

* Strategy is unchanged

* We will invest more than 350 mln stg over next 2 years to simplify our business, drive cost and capital efficiency

* Expect to deliver double-digit return on tangible equity by end of FY 2019, one year earlier than originally planned

* Trading has continued to be in line with expectations and prior guidance

* In order to deliver these targets group is targeting more than 100 mln stg of sustainable cost reductions by FY 2019, in addition to cost savings already delivered in FY 2016, after incurring pre-tax restructuring costs of c.200 mln stg

* Expects net interest margin for year to Sept 30 2016 to be broadly stable compared to FY 2015, and that underlying operating costs will be no more than 730 mln stg

* Loan growth and capital are expected to be in line with prior guidance

* Now anticipates that it will deliver, by end of FY 2019: . Mid-Single digit annual loan growth . Cost to income ratio of 55 pct - 58 pct. Double digit return on tangible equity

* Dividend ambition remains unchanged, targeting a modest inaugural dividend with respect to FY 2017 with a longer term goal to pay-out up to c.50 pct of earnings

* Expects net interest margin to be broadly stable compared to FY 2016, and that underlying costs will be in range of 690 mln stg- 700 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

