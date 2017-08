Sept 13 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Acquires terminal property Skogskojan 1 in Östersund from PostNord for 56 million Swedish crowns ($6.60 million)

* Property is leased under 15 year contract with annual rental income of about 3.8 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4892 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)