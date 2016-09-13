FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Payment firm Nets sets indicative IPO price of DKK 130-160 per share
September 13, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Payment firm Nets sets indicative IPO price of DKK 130-160 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark-based card payment services company Nets A/S plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.

* Nets sets indicative offer price range of DKK 130 to DKK 160 per share of nominal value DKK 1 each

* Nets says implied market capitalisation of DKK 26 billion to DKK 32 billion ($3.92-4.83 billion) after issuance of new shares in offering

* Nets says offering comprises up to 42,307,693 new shares to be issued by company, which would generate gross proceeds of approximately DKK 5.5 billion

* Nets says an overallotment option of up to 15,750,000 shares has been granted to managers by certain of Nets' current shareholders

* Nets says offering is expected to result in a free float between 40 and 60 percent of Nets A/S share capital

* Nets says offer period is from 13 September 2016 to 26 September at 11 am CET

* Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 6.6267 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

