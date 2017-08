Sept 13 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Patrizia acquires portfolio for Pan-European logistics real estate fund

* New portfolio consists of four logistics centres

* Purchase price is approximately 22.5 million euros ($25.27 million) Source text - bit.ly/2c5wtPr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)