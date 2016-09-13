BRIEF-Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole
* Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole grading 23.1% zinc, 13.5% lead and 7.3 opt silver over 24.5 feet
Sept 13 Smart & Final Stores Inc :
Sept 13 Smart & Final Stores Inc :

* On Sept 9, 2016, board approved a share repurchase program to repurchase aggregate of $25.0 million of shares of stock
* USA Technologies announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Intelsat announces results to date and early settlement date of September 15, 2016 for exchange offer, as well as results for consent solicitation of certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.