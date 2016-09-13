BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp identifies 44 additional branch locations
* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC filing
Sept 13 Weight Watchers International Inc :
* In connection with their part time service as interim CEO, Sobecki, Semmelbauer will get base salary of $30,000/month Source text bit.ly/2c7FAEp Further company coverage:
* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC filing
* Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole grading 23.1% zinc, 13.5% lead and 7.3 opt silver over 24.5 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USA Technologies announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results