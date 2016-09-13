FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make health system work better
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make health system work better

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make the health system work better for patients, physicians, health plans and employers

* Co to pursue broader opportunities to increase use of insights from lab and related services to improve health care quality

* Will become Optum's primary partner for member biometric screening services that optum provides to employers and health plans

* Says its revenue services operations will become part of Optum360

* Operations, including approximately 2,400 quest employees, will move to Optum360 and continue to support quest customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
