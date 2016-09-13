BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp entered into agreement of sale and purchase with Oak Street Real Estate Capital

Sept 13 (Reuters) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* On September 12, first midwest bank entered into agreement of sale and purchase with oak street real estate capital

* Sale-Leaseback transaction will result in an initial pre-tax gain of approximately $90 million - SEC filing

* Will not close any branches or exit any markets as part of sale-leaseback transaction

* Deal provides for sale to oak street of 55 properties owned and operated by bank as branches for aggregate cash purchase price of about $150 million Source text: [bit.ly/2c5Pz88] Further company coverage: