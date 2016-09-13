BRIEF-Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole
* Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole grading 23.1% zinc, 13.5% lead and 7.3 opt silver over 24.5 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 13 First Midwest Bancorp Inc
* On September 12, first midwest bank entered into agreement of sale and purchase with oak street real estate capital
* Sale-Leaseback transaction will result in an initial pre-tax gain of approximately $90 million - SEC filing
* Will not close any branches or exit any markets as part of sale-leaseback transaction
* Deal provides for sale to oak street of 55 properties owned and operated by bank as branches for aggregate cash purchase price of about $150 million Source text: [bit.ly/2c5Pz88] Further company coverage:
* USA Technologies announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Intelsat announces results to date and early settlement date of September 15, 2016 for exchange offer, as well as results for consent solicitation of certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: