BRIEF-Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in Neurodegenerative diseases

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc

* Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in neurodegenerative diseases

* Preclinical study of RGX-111 for treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type I demonstrates disease correction

* Says expects to submit an IND to FDA for a Phase I/II clinical trial of RGX-121 in first half of 2017

* Data expected to help establish minimum effective dose for regenxbio's planned first-in-human studies