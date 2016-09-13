BRIEF-Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in Neurodegenerative diseases

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc
* Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in neurodegenerative diseases
* Preclinical study of RGX-111 for treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type I demonstrates disease correction
* Says expects to submit an IND to FDA for a Phase I/II clinical trial of RGX-121 in first half of 2017
* Data expected to help establish minimum effective dose for regenxbio's planned first-in-human studies