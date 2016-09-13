BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co says closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Announces closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld

* Closure of both facilities will generate total annual savings of approximately US$4.0 million

* Strategic review of IKGH's operations in Macau remains ongoing

* Anticipates taking additional action to reduce its operating expenses and preserve its capital position in due course

