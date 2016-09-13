FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp identifies 44 additional branch locations
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp identifies 44 additional branch locations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp :

* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC filing

* May incur contract termination cash expenditures due to real estate leases on some branches in range of $4 million to $6 million during Q1

* Will perform an assessment of recoverability of the long-lived assets

* Estimates non-cash impairment charge associated with assessments, to be recognized in Q3, to be in range of $25 million to $30 million Source text: (bit.ly/2csCp5D) Further company coverage:

