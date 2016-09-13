Sept 13 Fifth Third Bancorp :
* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of
undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC
filing
* May incur contract termination cash expenditures due to
real estate leases on some branches in range of $4 million to $6
million during Q1
* Will perform an assessment of recoverability of the
long-lived assets
* Estimates non-cash impairment charge associated with
assessments, to be recognized in Q3, to be in range of $25
million to $30 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2csCp5D)
