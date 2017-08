Sept 13 (Reuters) - Havsfrun Investment AB :

* Net asset value (NAV) as per Aug. 31 was 259.7 million Swedish crowns ($30.61 million) versus 260.8 million crowns in July

* NAV per share decreased by 0.4 pct in August to 21.45 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4853 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)